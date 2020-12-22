President Rodrigo Duterte's trust in Health Secretary Francisco Duque III remains, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing in Davao City, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated that all members of the Cabinet serve at the pleasure of the President.

"Right now, the President still has trust with Secretary Duque," he said.

Roque made the statement after administration ally Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao urged Duterte to replace Duque following the Philippines' failure to immediately secure vaccines against coronavirus disease from Pfizer.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier said that the Philippines supposedly could purchase vaccines from Pfizer by January but somebody "dropped the ball." Duque denied that he was responsible for the foiled early procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Roque said Duterte instructed Duque to answer Locsin's allegation. Celerina Monte/DMS