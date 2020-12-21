Two alleged improvised explosive devices (IED) rocked the municipality of Jaen, Nueva Ecija on Sunday.

Initial report said the incident transpired around 4:25 pm at Gate 5 of Jaen Municipal Hall during a power block out.

Police were conducting security measures along the compound when they heard two explosions near the gate.

Based on the investigation conducted, the explosions came from IED with nails used as shrapnels.

Recovered from the place were pieces of motorcycle battery, scattered nails, and bottle with suspected residue of gasoline.

Police have yet to report if there were casualties from the incident.

Investigation is still ongoing and probers will be reviewing the CCTV footage in the place for the possible leads. Ella Dionisio/DMS