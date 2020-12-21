At least seven people reportedly died after Tropical Depression "Vicky" battered parts of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday.

Based on an unofficial report of casualties, PNP said the seven fatalities came from Eastern Visayas and Caraga Regions.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Caraga Region has incurred P105,400,000-worth of damage to infrastructure due to the weather disturbance.

Some 26 incidents of landslides and flooding were also reported in the region.

NDRRMC also monitored 83 damaged houses in Cebu.

As to the affected population, at least 6,702 people or 1,950 families from 57 barangays in Davao and Caraga Regions were affected by Vicky. Of the affected population, 5,464 persons or 1,328 families were staying in 58 evacuation centers, while 54 families or 275 people took shelter in other places.

The NDRRMC has yet to release the official number of casualties due to Vicky.

As of 5pm, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Vicky was outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was heading towards Kalayaan Islands.

“This tropical depression is forecast to move generally southwestward as it comes under the full influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon,” Pagasa said.

The weather bureau said Vicky was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours.

Based on Pagasa latest bulletin, Vicky was last spotted at 70 km southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number one was up over Kalayaan Islands. Ella Dionisio/DMS