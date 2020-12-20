Tropical Depression ''Vicky'' is heading towards the northern-central portion of Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Vicky'', which was located 135 kilometers east-southeast of Puerto Princesa, had winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

It was moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Storm Warning Signal One remained over the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands.

Pagasa said heavy to intense rains are expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya.

It added that moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains are forecast over Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley.

Light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains are predicted over Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, Bulacan, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa. DMS