Two people died while one was hurt in a landslide in Leyte province, Mahaplag Mayor Daisy Lleve said on Saturday.

In a social media post, Lleve identified the fatalities as Evelina Laraño, 67, and Juvilinda Milana, 62 in the landslide at Brgy.Cuatro de Agosto Mahaplag..

Rescued from the rubble was Ryan Amos, 14.

As of 8 am, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said a total of 338 families or 1,525 persons affected by Tropical Depression ''Vicky'' within the 13 barangays in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Caraga.

NDRRMC has recorded a total of nine floods in the provinces of Surigao and Agusan del Sur while a landslide was monitored in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

As of 12pm, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored a total of 859 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 30 vessels; and 568 rolling cargoes were stranded in Western Visayas, Southern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Palawan because of ''Vicky''. Robina Asido/DMS