By Robina Asido

The Philippine government may secure a COVID-19 vaccine deal from Pfizer before the end of the year or early next month.

"We're just waiting for the validation and confirmation from Pfizer headquarters. Once we confirm the allocation for us, hopefully the earliest signing will be this month or in case there will be delay in allocation, it will be first week of January," said National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a virtual public briefing on Saturday.

Galvez said the negotiations with Pfizer began around August or September of this year.

"The regulatory authorization of Pfizer was speeded up, and seven countries have already approved its efficacy and safety so right now were speeding up the negotiation. Hopefully, there will be a good result," he said.

"We"re happy because the Pfizer did not leave us," Galvez added.

Galvez also mentioned that according to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez the Moderna also expressed interest in allocating COVID-19 vaccines for the Philippines.

"Amb. Romualdez called me this morning and said that Moderna is interested to provide allocation for the Philippines," he said.

"Now we're looking at how we can coordinate with Moderna. Supposedly our meeting with Moderna is this coming Wednesday but because we see that Amb. Romualdez is persistent, we will make the meeting earlier this morning," he added.

Galvez said the government is pushing for the negotiation for seven Covid-19 vaccines, including Sinovac from China.

"In acquiring vaccines, the expert panel made a list... I am reporting to you. they are evaluating 17, out of the 17 it is shortened to nine and now we're pushing for the negotiation of seven and one of which comes from China," he said.

"People needs to know that China has already given emergency use since July and more than one million were already vaccinated and their economy is improving," he added.

Galvez also assures that the government will ensure the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines before it will allow it to be used in the country.

"We're not going to drop our egg in a basket. There should be a portfolio meaning every country that produces vaccines were going to get to one or two," he said.

"The regulatory authorization of Pfizer and Moderna (has sped) up. We (may) actually get four kinds of vaccines from US. From China we're looking at Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm. We're also looking at Sputnik of Russia," he added. DMS