National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said the torrential rain brought by Tropial Depression '' Vicky'' is causing floods in some areas of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur.

"Torrential rains (Red rainfall) (are) being experienced in the provinces of Agusan Norte and Sur, Surigao Sur, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon and Camiguin," he said.

"As per text report from OCD-Caraga, flooding is being experienced in two barangays in Bislig, Surigao Sur and in Prosperidad, Rosario and San Francisco in Agusan Sur," he added.

"Pre-emptive evacuations had been carried out in these areas," he said.

"The NDRRMC has released today seven heavy rainfall advisories to telcos Globe and Smart for transmission to their subscribers in the provinces of Caraga, Davao, Northern Mindanao regions," he said.

Jalad said NDRRMC regional offices in Mindanao has been meeting with provincial risk reduction offices since Thursday on responding to ''Vicky''.

Mark Timbal, NDRRMC deputy spokesman, said the local government units of Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur, San Francisco municipality, and Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur has ongoing rescue efforts.

"The LGU (local government unit) response teams are joined by teams from the uniformed services," he said.

As of 12 pm of Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard said a total of 323 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers were stranded because of ''Vicky''.

A total of 18 vessels and 67 rolling cargoes were unable to move in Southern Visayas and Central Visayas because of the weather. Robina Asido/DMS