Tropical Depression “Vicky” maintained its strength even after making landfall in Davao Oriental on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 5pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Vicky'' is traversing Monkayo, Davao de Oro with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 75 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

“Vicky is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Philippine archipelago,” the weather bureau said.

Pagasa said ''Vicky'' made landfall in the vicinity of Baganga, Davao Oriental around 2 pm.

“By early Saturday morning, it is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea, pass close Siquijor or Misamis Occidental, and pass close or make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island,” it said.

“The tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Sulu Sea tomorrow (Saturday) morning or afternoon,” it added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number one is up in the following areas:

Luzon- the northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas- the southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel), Southern Leyte, the central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, the central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin), and the southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

Mindanao- Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao City, the northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy), Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Cotabato City, North Cotabato, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced in these areas.

The weather bureau also warned that flooding, including flashfloods, and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant rain over the past couple of days or weeks.

Pagasa said ''Vicky'' is expected to be at 215 km east of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Saturday, 155 km east northeast of Kalayaan, Palawan on Sunday afternoon before it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday afternoon. Ella Dionisio/DMS