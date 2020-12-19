The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has urged local government units to move deadlines in the payment of fees by the micro, small, and medium business establishments which were adversely affected by the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the LGUs could provide other relief assistance to small businesses.

"The IATF...appealed to local government units to provide regulatory relief assistance, such as but not limited to deferment of payment of deadlines for local government business fees, to micro, small, and medium business establishments," he said, quoting the IATF Resolution No. 89 issued on December 17.

He said such business establishments were those which were not permitted to operate or adversely affected by the restrictions imposed under the different community quarantine classifications.

In the same resolution, the IATF directed the National Golf Association of the Philippines to cease and desist in the expansion of permissible accessory activities in golf clubs such as the reopening of locker rooms for golfers, among others, pending the review, amendment, modification, or approval of health protocols by the appropriate government agencies.

"The NGAP is further ordered to transmit its proposed protocols for golf to the DOH (Department of Health) and DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) for vetting," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS