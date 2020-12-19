The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has ordered concerned government agencies to issue a consolidated advisory to the public on proper wearing of face shields outside the residences.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement on Friday, said this was approved in the IATF meeting on December 17.

"Pursuant to Paragraph (C) of IATF Resolution No. 88, s. 2020, the Department of Health, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Labor and Employment, and such other national government agencies are hereby instructed to issue a consolidated advisory to the public on the proper wearing of face shields whenever outside their residences, including exclusions or exemptions, if any, as may be appropriate," he said.

Previously, wearing face shields along with face masks were being imposed inside the malls and other enclosed places.

Under Resolution No. 88 approved last Monday, IATF said the mandatory wearing of face shields and face masks is pursuant to existing guidelines issued by the national government subject to fair and human penalties or punishments that may be imposed by the local government units or implemented by law enforcement agencies, respectively. Celerina Monte/DMS