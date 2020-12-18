President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the children not to ask for presents this Christmas season from their godparents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a taped televised message on Wednesday night, Duterte said gift-giving might just be done next December when hopefully there is no more COVID-19 threat.

"Don't ask anymore (gifts) from your ninong, ninang (godparents), because they would be pitiful. You're ninang and your ninong have to go out, they will buy somewhere," he said, indicating that the godparents might contract the virus.

He cited the reported flocking of people in Divisoria in Manila apparently to buy cheaper goods for Christmas.

"Just ask (for the presents), hopefully in God's own time, may be next December. In the meantime, what should we do is to pray for our country and prepare for those who are sick," Duterte said.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said his office would ask the commitment of the hospitals, including private, to increase their beds and mechanical ventilators for possible surge of COVID-19 cases this holiday season.

He also urged the local government units to have sufficient isolation beds.

Duque also reiterated the DOH position, discouraging the use of "torotot (whistle)" to welcome the New Year as COVID-19 could spread. Celerina Monte/DMS