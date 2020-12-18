President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Wedensday the "incompetence" of those responsible for the implementation of the radio-frequency identification or RFID system in various toll plazas in Luzon, including Metro Manila.

In a pre-taped "Talk to the People," Duterte ordered the officials of the Toll Regulatory Board to report on Thursday to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade after the "failure" in the enforcement of the RFID system.

"I saw many times the incompetence, there was no system," he said.

Duterte said the TRB should have ensured first that there would be no hassles before implementing the RFID system.

He said whenever there are innovations, they should be tried first.

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian recently suspended the business permit of the North Luzon Expressway after massive traffic congestion was experienced near NLEX toll plaza due to the implementation of the RFID.

On Wednesday, he ordered the conditional lifting of the suspension order of the business permit of NLEX Corporation.

Tugade, who was present during Duterte's Talk to the People, said his office is studying the possibility of removing the barriers at toll plazas.

He said if there would be any glitch on the implementation of the RFID, it would be the problem of the operators and not of the motorists.

"You (toll operators) bear the cost...that is your system," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS