Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said it is ''ok'' with the government forces if the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)will not declare a ceasefire during holiday season.

"It's ok for us, because we will also not going to declare a ceasefire. There is a need for two parties to agree to declare a ceasefire," he said on Wednesday.

"Maybe they decided not to declare their own truce after they knew that the President no longer want to declare ceasefire," he added.

Lorenzana recalled how the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the CPP, took advantage the ceasefire declared by the government in previous years.

"In previous years, during their anniversary they can resupply. They can refurbish. They can regroup. They can again go to the barangays and recruit members, so let's not talk about ceasefire if that is what they do," he said.

"During the ceasefire, if your going to check the record, the President got angry because we have ceasefire on February of 2017 when they ambushed two of our soldiers in Bukidnon. After that, they ambushed the presidential convoy. These are violations of the ceasefire but they do not recognize their violations," he added.

The CPP directed the New People's Army to “defend the masses and themselves against the attacks of the AFP" as it announced that it will not declare ceasefire with government troops this holiday season, reports said. Robina Asido/DMS