Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Fleet Review and Wing Flyby were made to show to the Filipino people the development on the capability of its armed forces.

Lorenzana said the Fleet Review and Wing Flyby that was done in connection to the 85th Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is not a "show of force".

"It's not a show of force to because if you're going to compare our assets in other country in the region it is small but importantly we want to show the Filipino people that the AFP continued to upgrade and for them to see where their money for modernization go. So that's its purpose, it will also boost the morale of our AFP," he said.

Lorenzana said with the newly-acquired assets of the AFP, the military is more capable of defending its territory.

"Our defense posture is just to defend our territory. We're not offensive. We are not going there as an offensive force but just to defend our territory," he said.

During the Fleet Review and Wing Flyby that was held in Bataan on Wednesday, the AFP showcased its 63 air and naval assets.

"The Fleet Review and Wing Flyby showcases the AFP's development into a world-class armed forces and a regional power through the modest but well-planned AFP modernization program," AFP chief General Gilbert Gapay said.

"We are truly grateful to our Commander in Chief, President Rodrigo Duterte, for the unprecedented support to our modernization," the AFP Chief of Staff said.

"This showcase of our reliable and modern assets is our gift to the Filipino people. This is where your taxes go. The AFP as protector of the people and the state shall continue its judicious use of its resources and protect the trust and support the people have vested on us," he added.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs chief, said during the activities "the BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Davao Del Sur led the contingent from the Philippine Navy and three FA-50 and two Black Hawks headlined for the Philippine Air Force."

"Other naval assets include BRP Ramon Alcaraz, BRP Emilio Jacinto, BRP Batak, BRP Abraham Campo, and BRP Ang Pangulo," he said.

"Thirty-six fixed wing and rotary aircraft also joined the FA-50s and the Black Hawks, including the two AW159 and three AW109," he added.

Zata said on board BRP Batak, a Navy landing craft, is the Philippine Army's Simba armored personnel carrier and the Philippine Marine Corps' V-150.

A short ceremony was also held on site presided by Lorenzana on board BRP Tarlac that served as the viewing deck for defense officials and senior military officers attending the activity, Zata said. Robina Asido/DMS