The Department of Health (DOH) reminded people who will be celebrating Simbang Gabi, or dawn masses Wednesday to wear face masks and face shields, observe one-meter distance from other persons and limit length of activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an advisory Tuesday, DOH added that there should be ''adequate ventilation in the venues.''

The seating capacity should not exceed 30 percent in areas under the general quarantine quarantine, which is the status of Metro Manila.

The DOH issued the advisory after it '' observed a reversal of the downward trend in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.''

''We cannot overemphasize the need to follow the minimum health protocols at all times,'' said the DOH. ''Moreover, gatherings like Simbang Gabi can easily become superspreader events.

It added that the government '' is preparing for a post holiday surge and it is best to avoid events that could overwhelm our health system and capacity to respond as a while,'' the DOH said. DMS