The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the resumption of the training of Filipino athletes who will join in the Tokyo Olympics next year, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said a "bubble-type" setting was given the green light during the IATF meeting on Monday.

"As endorsed by the Philippine Sports Commission, the request of the Philippine Olympic Committee to resume the training of national athletes vying for the Tokyo Olympics in a 'bubble-type' setting is approved," Roque said reading IATF Resolution No. 88.

With this, the IATF directed the PSC, the Games and Amusement Board, and the Department of Health to amend their issuance accordingly.

In compliance with IATF Resolution No. 79 issued on October 15, the resolution said the conduct of the training in the bubbly-type setting shall be made in coordination with the Regional Task Force.

The training shall be made in coordination with the Regional Task Force where the training shall be conducted and the local government unit with jurisdiction of the proposed venue.

The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled on July 23 to August 8 next year after it was suspended this year due to coronavirus pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS