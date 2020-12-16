The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has placed Isabela province, excluding Santiago City, under the general community quarantine (GCQ) due to rising cases of coronavirus disease.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Isabela will be under GCQ until December 31.

Santiago City was excluded being an independent component city situated within the province.

Roque said the decision to shift Isabela's quarantine classification from modified general community quarantine to GCQ was based on "moderate risk cross-tabulation of the average daily attack rate and two-week daily growth rate."

"The imposition of GCQ in the province is without prejudice to the imposition of localized enhanced community quarantine in areas of special concern," IATF Resolution No. 88 read.

The IATF directed the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic Team assigned in the province to strengthen their activities to curb community transmission.

As of 8am of December 15, Isabela, including Santiago City, recorded a total of 449 active COVID-19 cases, according to the official Facebook page of the province. Celerina Monte/DMS