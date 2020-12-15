The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said there is no need for them to tape the muzzle of their firearms.

In a press briefing, General Debold Sinas said it has been done in the last years by the previous PNP chiefs but it was found not to be very effective to prevent incidents due to stray bullets during the Christmas season.

“It was already started by the previous commander and it was not effective… Our personnel has already been restrained and disciplined,” Sinas said.

“It is proven that even if you tape it, if you want to shoot, you will shoot,” he added.

Sinas said muzzling firearms gives police a hard time to respond to emergencies.

“So I think this time majority or all of the policemen were already informed and they have the proper training and discipline so we don’t need to tape (our firearms) this year,” he said.

However, Sinas warned that cops who will be illegally firing their guns will be dismissed from service.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Sunday emphasized the effectiveness of taping gun muzzles to avoid indiscriminate firing during the holiday season.

Since 2016, the PNP has stopped sealing gun muzzles of policemen, as its leadership said they trust their men.

Año said the decision of enforcing the taping of the muzzle of firearms depends on the PNP leadership. Ella Dionisio/DMS