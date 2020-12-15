President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent the passage of the bills extending the effectivity of 2020 General Appropriations Act and the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2.

"This is to confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has certified as urgent the extension of the 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2)," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

A pending House bill seeks to extend the availability of the 2020 appropriations to Dec. 31, 2021.

Duterte is asking for the extension of this year's GAA and the Bayanihan 2 "to ensure the continuous implementation of various government programs, projects, and activities for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and attaining economic recovery."

The 2020 GAA is set to expire by the end of the year while Bayanihan 2 is supposed to lapse on December 19 this year. Celerina Monte/DMS