Malacanang reminded on Monday local government units to implement localized or granular lockdowns amid concern on possible rise of coronavirus disease cases this holiday season.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said enforcing granular lockdowns is the policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

"Our strategy is to resort to localized and granular lockdown," he said.

But Roque also reiterated the Palace call to the public to follow the minimum health standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Roque acknowledged the slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

"So, we continue to remind (the public) in order to have a Merry Christmas, to have Happy New Year, let us continue to follow the minimum health standards...let us also be conscious that even if we are in the restaurants and when eating without the mask, perhaps let us not talk too much because this can be a cause of the spread of coronavirus," he explained.

The government has been trying to avoid regional lockdowns, such as what happened before, so the economy could recover after three quarters of contraction. Celerina Monte/DMS