While the government is targeting at least 60 million Filipinos to get free vaccine against coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Monday that it will be on a voluntary basis.

"This (vaccination) is not mandatory. Those who only want (to be vaccinated)," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview in UNTV as he noted that there are about 110 million Filipinos.

But citing a survey, he said 66 percent of the Filipinos want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roque said the 66 percent is sufficient to achieve the so-called "herd immunity."

He explained once there is herd immunity or most of the people in the country are vaccinated, virus transmission can be minimized or prevented.

The government is eyeing P72.5 billion for the purchase COVID-19 vaccines for about 60 million Filipinos. Celerina Monte/DMS