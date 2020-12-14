Police intelligence operatives, backed by police commandos, captured Saturday morning another Abu Sayyaf sub-leader wanted for the murder of a barangay official six years ago.

Philippine National Police chief, General Debold Sinas, citing reports from PNP Special Action Force director, Major General Bernabe Balba and PNP Intelligence Group acting director, Colonel Warren De Leon, announced the capture of Hadji Faisal Abdulkarim, during a counter terrorism operation launched in Barangay Matata, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan at 2:00 am.

Sinas said the latest operation is part of ongoing intensified legal offensive initiatives against local terrorist personalities wanted by the court.

He commended the PNP units involved in the operation for this major accomplishment in implementing the national campaign against terrorism and criminality.

“Despite the risks involved, the arresting team accomplished the mission, put away a dangerous criminal, kept the community safe, and made the PNP proud” he said.

PNP records identified Abdulkarim as sub-leader of the ASG-Dawlah Islamiyah Basilan Group operating under ASG leader Radzmil Jannatul, who succeeded deceased Basilan ASG Leader Furuji Indama.

Abdulkarim is the subject of two separate warrants of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Danilo Bucoy of RTC Branch 2 of Isabela City, Basilan for murder and multiple arson.

He is primary suspect in the murder of barangay chairman Naber Usani in 2014, and the attack and burning of several houses in Brgy Bulo-Bulo, Sumisip, Basilan in 2004.

The raiding team confiscated three assault rifles, an M203 grenade launcher and live rounds of 40mm grenade ammunition from Abdulkarim.

Sinas said Abdulakrim is known to harbor wounded Abu Sayyaf fighters from Sulu in his makeshift medical station in Basilan, where arresting operatives also found assorted medical supplies.

“We are subjecting mobile phone recovered from him to digital forensic examination to determine his links with other known terrorist personalities and possible foreign fund sources,” Sinas said. PNP-PIO