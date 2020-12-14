The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) killed 68 members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) during military operations in 2020.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said 128 terrorists surrendered.

"Information from the ground shows that 156 firearms and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were surrendered by or seized from the said terrorist group," he said.

"Recent gains against the ASG include the surrender of two sub-leaders and 13 members in Jolo, Sulu on December 11," he added.

Zata said the "military also achieved significant gains against other Local Terrorist Groups (LTGs) this year as armed encounters against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) led to the death of 31 of their members, while 184 surrendered, and 22 others were captured."

"Meanwhile, 31 members of Daesh-Inspired Maute Group fall against military troops in combat while 35 of them surrendered and five were captured since January of this year," he added.

Despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, AFP Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay

aims to maintain the miilitary's firm position in combatting the ASG and other terrorist groups.

“We are currently satisfied with how our troops are continuing our offensives against the ASG, but this does not mean we’re letting our guard down against them or other local terrorists,” he said.

“We will stop at nothing to keep our fellow Filipinos safe and secure from the despicable acts of terrorism and violent extremism. Your AFP, hand in hand with other government agencies, stakeholders and local government units shall continue to unite to ensure the downfall of local terrorist groups threatening our peace,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS