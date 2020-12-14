Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año emphasized the effectiveness of taping gun muzzles by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to issued firearms to avoid indiscriminate firing during the holiday season.

Since 2016, the PNP has stopped sealing gun muzzles of policemen, as its leadership said they trust their men.

Año did not issue an order for the PNP to seal gun muzzles but stressed its advantages.

"Every year, they (PNP) already know what to do but that is still very effective, taping the muzzle with signatures, countersigned to assure that if there is no need their firearms will not be used," he said.

"I mean it will only be used on official duty, to fight against the criminals because we do not allow even the warning shot," he added.

Año said the decision of enforcing taping the muzzle of firearms depends on the PNP leadership.

"We leave it to the directors and commanders of PNP units (to decide to seal gun muzzles)," he said. Robina Asido/DMS