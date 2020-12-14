Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed support for the petition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTFELCAC) seeking the disqualification of the Makabayan bloc before the Commission on Elections.

"That is one of the method or way to remove them in Congress because you know their history. They've done nothing but to criticize the government and while they're there, the CPP - NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army) is only getting stronger," he said.

"Because they are legal front, they have cover, legal cover... they think they can do everything they want because they are legal front," he added.

Lorenzana also denied red tagging accusations against the government and he challenged the Makabayan bloc representatives to denounce the rebel group and their activities.

"We did not invent the word red-tag. If you're not really part of them, you have to denounce them and their terrorist activities. You should really distance your self from them," he said. Robina Asido/DMS