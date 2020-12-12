Authorities on Thursday confiscated around P10.2 million worth of suspected shabu from two high-value targets in a buy-bust operation in Valenzuela City.

Brig. General Vicente Danao Jr, acting chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said the buy-bust in Barangay Ugong resulted in the arrest of two suspects believed to be a member of drug distribution network operating in northern Manila Manila.

Confiscated from the suspects were 1.5 kilograms of shabu valued at P10.2 million.

Danao said seized illegal drugs will be turned over to the Northern Police District's Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis, while the other items were subjected to inventory.

The arrested suspects will face charges for violating The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS