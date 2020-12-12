President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Ambassador Han Dong-man, outgoing ambassador of the Republic of Korea, and conferred the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Datu (Grand Cross), Gold Distinction for his “excellent diplomatic work”.

Han made the farewell call on Duterte on Thursday.

“President Duterte thanked Ambassador Han for his valuable contributions in enhancing the bilateral relations between the Philippine and the Republic of Korea since he assumed post in January 2018,” said the Office of Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs in a statement released on Friday.

OPAFA said during Han’s tenure, the Philippines and South Korea increased the frequency of high-level exchanges and interactions, with Duterte undertaking a bilateral visit to Seoul in 2018 and to Busan for the ASEAN- Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit last 2019.

Duterte and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also met several time on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

OPAFA said Duterte noted that in 2019, South Korea was the Philippines’ fifth largest trade partner, fourth largest ODA source, and fourth largest investor.

“President Duterte thanked ROK for its resolute support for the Philippines’ development priorities and infrastructure drive, stressing that he is looking forward to the completion of joint key projects,” OPAFA said.

These projects were the New Cebu International Container Port Project, Dumaguete Airport, and the Capas-Botolan Road Project.

OPAFA said Duterte highlighted broader and deeper cooperation between the two countries in defense, security and maritime domain awareness.

Duterte also thanked South Korea for timely and humanitarian assistance to the Philippines’ counter-COVID-19 response, including donation of face masks and other personal protective equipment, medicines, tests kits and rice.

Duterte also thanked them for their assistance in the repatriation of 2, 137 Filipinos from Korea.

For his part, Han thanked the president for the latter’s commitment to elevate the special ties between the two countries which Duterte described as “at its highest levels so far”.

Han reiterated the importance and value of Philippines-Republic of Korea relations and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working with the Philippine to further strengthen cooperation across all areas of mutual concern.

OPAFA said Han expressed his gratitude to the Filipino nation for its many contributions to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula saying that the Republic of Korea would not enjoy peace and stability if not the many sacrifices of friendly nations, including the Philippines. Ella Dionisio/DMS