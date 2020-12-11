A Saudi national alleged to have links with ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) terror group was arrested in Cotabato City last Wednesday.

An initial police report said operatives from Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Philippine Marines served a search warrant against a certain Adel Sulaiman Alsuhibani in Mother Tamontaka, Cotabato City around 1:30pm.

Alsuhibani's wife, Norhaya Silongan Lumanggal, was also arrested.

Found in their room was one improvised explosive device and its components.

Police said the suspects are believed to be an ISIS facilitator in East Asia and claims to have access with Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) under the Abu Toraife group.

It added Alsuhibani attempted to bring other Arabs in the Philippines.

Brig. Gen Samuel Rodriguez, BARMM regional police director, Alsuhibani pretended to be a money-lending businessman who arrived in Manila a few years ago, met a Muslim woman, then moved to Cotabato City.

Rodriguez said Alsuhibani has been living in the city for almost two years.

"He was placed under surveillance for more than a month," Rodriguez said in a radio interview.

Alsuhibani is under police custody. Ella Dionisio/DMS