Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday said the P72.5 billion allotted in the P4.5 trillion proposed 2021 national budget is enough for the government to buy COVID-19 vaccines for 60 million beneficiaries.

In a press briefing, Roque said the amount is ''enough'' even though it is slightly lower from the P83 billion allotted on the Senate version of the bill.

“I think that is already enough because on the scheme that will be implemented by the DOF (Department of Finance) the P72 billion that we need for 60 million people to be vaccinated is not from the national appropriations,” he said.

As of now, Roque said the country is eyeing vaccines from United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca and China firm Sinovac.

“Target remains that Sinovac will be the first that we can use to vaccinate our people and it will be in the first quarter of next year,” he said.

“Starting first quarter (of 2021) we' ll conduct vaccination,” he said.

Roque said Pfizer is expected to arrive by the second or third quarter of 2021.

Roque said there will be no problem in buying the vaccine but with supply.

“We are not having difficulty but the truth is of course rich countries are already ordering their supply… I think Secretary (Carlito) Galvez will take the cue from the President to do anything and everything that is necessary so that Filipinos will have a vaccine,” he said.

On the bribery allegations on Sinovac, Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is confident that Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo that make sure vaccines will be effective and safe.

“We are consistent that the vaccines that will be allowed to be used are proven safe and effective against COVID-19. (The) President is giving his trust to Dr. Domingo that allegations of bribery will not happen in the Philippines,” he said.

Roque said the government can also purchase vaccines through the help of multilateral lending institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank.

“Aside from the (budget) appropriated in Congress, we can also have loans with small interest in multilateral lending agencies like ADB and World Bank and also to the country where the vaccine is being manufactured,” he said.

“I would say that since the P72.5 billion is enough for 60 million (dosages) and we have leeway for loans then the funds are really enough to purchase 60 million dosages for the poor people… Then the excess (budget for vaccine) will be used for all,” he added.

Asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Roque denied the allegations.

“I don’t know what is that question… I’m not (vaccinated) yet,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS