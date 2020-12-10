A leader of a Samar-based robbery and hold-up group died in a police encounter last Tuesday, according to police.

Brig. Gen Ronaldo De Jesus, Eastern Visayas regional police chief, said Arvin Mendova Baculanlan resisted arrest when operatives were serving a wregional arrant of arrest against him in Barangay Tingib, Basey, Samar.

"Baculanlan, armed with a handgun, put up violent resistance against the arresting officers and was shot in the confrontation," De Jesus said.

De Jesus said Baculanlan is the subject of an arrest warrant for robbery with violence or intimidation of a person.

Suspect was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

"He is identified in PNP records as leader of the “Baculanlan Group” involved in robbery hold-up operating in the municipalities of Basey, Marabut, Sta Rita, and nearby towns of the 2nd district of Samar," De Jesus said. Ella Dionisio/DMS