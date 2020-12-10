A sub-leader of a kidnap-for-ransom group which abducted Italian priest Giancarlo Bossi in 2007, was killed in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said slain was Samad Awang, alias Ahmad Jamal.

Joint Task Force Zamboanga Commander Col. Antonio John Divinagracia said Awang had a warrant of arrest for violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (serious illegal detention, kidnapping, and hostage-taking) issued by Presiding Judge Josefino Bael of the 9th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court Branch 31 in Imelda municipality.

Divinagracia said Awang is listed number 25 on the kidnap for ransom wanted list of the regional police office.

“He led the kidnapping of Joel Endino last Jan 29, 2011, in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. He was also responsible for the kidnapping of Gian Carlo Bossi in 2007 and Kathy Casipong in 2013,” he said.

Bossi, who was abducted in Zamboaga Sibugay, was released after one month. He passed away in 2012.

Vinluan said Awang was killed while resisting arrest at the vicinity of Sitio Sahaya, Barangay Mampang, Zamboanga City around 12:30 am.

He said Awang drew his caliber 45 pistol and fired at the operating troops.

"With their lives in danger, the apprehending team retaliated which resulted in the instantaneous death of Awang,” he added.

Vinluan said the government forces immediately coordinated with the Scene of the Crime Operatives to process the scene.

Recovered from Awang were one caliber 45 pistol chamber with a magazine loaded with four live ammunition, one extra magazine with seven live ammunition, and two fired cartridge.

The operation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group, Special Action Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9, Police Station-6, and Zamboanga City Police Office; and the AFP’s Joint Task Force Zamboanga and Marine Battalion Landing Team 11. Robina Asido/DMS