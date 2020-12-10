Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday said a change in implementation of community quarantine might be possible by January if health statistics on COVID-19 will improve during the Christmas season.

In a virtual presser, Lopez said the government is hoping that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby areas will continue to go down.

“We are hoping with the continuing good numbers of Metro Manila and other nearby areas. We are hoping the numbers continue even during the Christmas season so that (by) January there is a likelihood that we can be (under) modified GCQ,” Lopez said.

“Again, I’m not saying that is definite already. That is (the) likelihood. The situation will be studied but certainly if we are able to manage this improvement in our health statistics certainly there will be more openness as to the community quarantine or if not… There could be other sectors that could be allowed to be opened,” he said.

Lopez said one of the sectors that can be adjusted is the market segment where the age requirement for those who are allowed to go out will be lowered.

“As far as the industry sector is concerned, almost everything needs to be opened is open… If ever maybe the age, the discussion on whether we allow minors with parents to go out. That will be a big boost to the economy, especially in the retail trade,” he said.

Asked if there is a possibility of wider lockdown if cases surge, Lopez said the government cannot afford another wider lockdown.

“We cannot afford another wider lockdown… What we are doing is calibrated lockdown and it has been doing well since July, August… So we will continue to do that,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS