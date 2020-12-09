President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday night that he might totally ban the use of firecrackers next year.

In a taped televised public address, Duterte said he is planning to issue an order regarding the ban as a matter of "public interest and public safety."

While he is aware that producing firecrackers is a livelihood in Bulacan province, the President said he is "toying the idea" of declaring a firecracker ban in the whole country similar to Davao City, his hometown.

"You still have one year. May be next December I will ban the firecrackers because it is really a dangerous thing," he said, citing that there were instances that some victims of firecrackers were injured or get killed.

"So, I'm putting you on warning that may be by mid-year I will issue a document totally banning firecrackers like in our (city)," he said.

Duterte cited that in Davao City, they celebrate Christmas and New Year with the family "with music, gaiety, no one gets hurt, no one gets killed."

In January last year, Duterte also made similar statement that he might totally ban the use of firecrackers. In 2017, the President issued Executive Order No. 28 on the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

In the same public address, Duterte also warned those who will be engaged in firing guns during the holiday season, especially during the New Year celebration.

He said he will ask Congress to pass a law making the firing of guns, even if licensed, during New Year celebration a "serious offense."

Duterte said firing a gun to celebrate the New Year could result in an accident where somebody could get hurt or killed. Celerina Monte/DMS