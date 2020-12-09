President Rodrigo Duterte has distanced himself from the supposed list of "narco politicians," which include the name of slain Los Banos, Laguna Mayor Caesar Perez.

Duterte told the children of Perez that he felt sorry that their father "died the way it happened."

"But I tell you that (narco politicians') list is not mine. It's a collation, all those came from the intelligence report of the drug enforcement and military, police intelligence. It's a combination," he said in a taped televised address on Monday night.

Being the president, Duterte said he had to inform the people of those allegedly involved in illegal drugs since shabu was rampant.

"As a matter of obligation, I had to come up with the names of those suspected so that the public will be aware and prevent their ascension to public office. That's my purpose for that," he said.

"I don't know your father," he said, adding that he could not even remember that Perez's name was one among those that he read.

"I'm sorry if your father was there. But really, most of those were really into drugs. Your father might be an exception. You believe firmly that he was not guilty or liable of anything, well, it's good," he said.

"But the problem, his name was included in the list. And mind you, all those killed...well, you will just have to look for the killers. It did not came from my office. It's not mine," he said.

Unidentified suspects gunned down Perez inside the municipal hall last Thursday night.

Authorities have been investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Duterte slammed the wife of former Iloilo Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog, saying it was not his fault if her husband's name appeared on the narco list.

In his November 30 televised address, Duterte mentioned that Mabilog was dismissed from his office "for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service."

This prompted Mabilog's wife Marivic to turn to social media to criticize Duterte and advised him to move on.

"Look, it is not my fault that your husband's name appears on that list. It's not my list. Now, there is no such thing as I have to move on becuase it's a constant vigilance," he said.

He added that the decision to dismiss Mabilog and to perpetually disqualify him from holding public office was not his decision but of the Ombudsman's.

Mabilog has repeatedly denied the allegation against him. But he, along with his family, has not returned yet to the country since 2017 due to safety concerns.

Duterte warned those "drug lords" who remain in the country, saying, "you take the risk, you earn so much money, comfortable life, that's okay. But the end of the day, you know what the stakes are." Celerina Monte/DMS