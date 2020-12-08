The Philippines is "serious" in its commitment in prioritizing human rights, according to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte made the statement in his pre-recorded message aired on Monday at the Department of Justice's Human Rights summit.

"I welcome this summit as an effective platform for international community to enhance collaboration in the protection and promotion of human rights. I am proud that the Philippines is one of the few countries that signed many of the world's core human rights treaties," he said.

"This affirms our serious commitment in honoring and fulfilling our treaty obligations and prioritizing the human rights agenda as a means to achieve our country's sustainable development goals," Duterte added.

But Duterte admitted that much work has to be done. "Let me however stress that our work is far from over," he said.

Duterte urged everyone to strengthen the multi-sectoral engagement that would foster a healthy human rights environment for all.

The Duterte administration has been criticized by some international and local groups for alleged human rights violations in the country, particularly due to the government's war on drugs that resulted in the death of around 6,000 drug suspects since 2016.

The government is also being criticized for supposed red-tagging of progressive groups and their members. Celerina Monte/DMS