President Rodrigo Duterte is very much willing to be the first to receive the vaccine against coronavirus disease once it is available, Malacanang said on Monday.

But as to the other Cabinet officials like Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. who were challenged to be among the first to have the vaccine once it is available, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said it will be their personal decision.

Some quarters have raised concern on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines being developed abroad.

But the government, through Galvez, the vaccine czar, and the Department of Health have been negotiating with various pharmaceutical companies abroad for possible purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Well, the President could no longer wait. He really wants to be vaccinated to show to the whole nation that (the vaccine) is safe and effective, that it passes through the expert panel group, expert Filipinos, and it comes with their highest endorsement that it is safe and effective," Roque said.

Asked if Duterte would be willing to show live to the public when he gets his COVID-19 vaccination, he said, "It all depends on the President. But the point is, there is no need to show it live."

On the reported statement that Vice President Leni Robredo is willing to be the "guinea pig" for the COVID-19 vaccine, Roque insisted that Duterte was the first one to express willingness to take the risk.

"The President was first to say that he's willing. Let's hope she (Robredo) can be a guinea pig," he said.

Meanwhile, on the challenge to Duque and Galvez to be the first to try the COVID-19 vaccine, Roque said the opposition might criticize the government.

"You know, that's a personal decision of our leaders but if that happens, the government will again be criticized for giving the first the vaccine to the VIPs, such like what happened with the PCR test. So, either way, there are really critics," he said.

But he added that what is important is to develop the confidence of the public that the COVID-19 vaccines that the government will purchase are safe and effective.

"So, if there are high-ranking officials who will serve as the examples for having the vaccine to show that it has no negative effect, we welcome that. But just like what I've said, the opposition will again say there is a VIP treatment," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS