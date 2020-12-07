Joint operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Wednesday afternoon 332 aliens working without appropriate visas.

According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, they received information from the NBI-International Operations Division about a worksite in Pag-asa Street, Barangay Dela Cruz, Bamban, Tarlac allegedly employing at least 200 undocumented aliens.

“Upon investigation and verification with our agents, we immediately issued a mission order to effect their arrest,” said Morente.

During the operations, BI and NBI agents caught 323 Chinese nationals, 8 Malaysian nationals, and 1 Indonesian found working by manning computers, using cellular phones, and other electronic devices, without proper working visas.

“They were reportedly involved in online gambling, internet fraud, and cybercrime operations,” said Morente. "They were conducting clandestine operations. Their worksite was in a compound that was under construction, and they didn't leave the premises as they already have their barracks there," he added.

They face deportation for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940

All 332 are currently under the physical custody of the NBI pending the filing of appropriate immigration charges and actual deportation. DMS