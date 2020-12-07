On December 3, 2020, the US Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs officially turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) three units of handheld narcotics identification devices.

Present during the handover of RIGAKU Raman Spectrometer were US Drug Enforcement Agency Attache, Mr. Christopher Adduci, Philippine Director for Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Ms. Kelia Cummins and other US DEA officials.

BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, together with the BOC Deputy Commissioners, received the illegal drug detection devices that will be used to further enhance the capacity of illegal drugs detection of the bureau and strengthen border security and protection against illegal narcotics.

The Customs Chief thanked the United States government, through its Embassy for their continued support to the BOC in Information and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges and increased interdiction measures against illegal drugs towards strengthening border security. DMS