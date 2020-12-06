A robbery suspect died in a shootout with pursuing policemen in Batasan Hills, Quezon City Friday morning.

Brig. General Danilo Macerin, Quezon City police director, said the man has yet to be identified.

A report showed a certain Jay Cables and Ernest Masubay reported to Police Station 5 that they were robbed by men along IBP Road corner Katuparan St., Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City.

About 1:50 am, police said the suspects were spotted on a motorcycle along Masbate St., Brgy. Batasan Hills.

The suspects pulled out their firearms and opened fire at the pursuing operatives. A brief shootout resulted in the death of one of the suspects while his cohorts escaped and are being searched.

Crime scene operatives and Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) investigators recovered from the suspect one Galaxy S2 Prime Samsung cellphone, one Oppo cellular phone, one Iphone4 cellphone, one black Fila backpack, one gray wallet, one black pouch, one black DKNY sling bag, one orange bull cap, assorted clothes, ID’s, hygiene kit, personal belongings, coins, and P520 cash.

A Motorstar motorcycle with combination color of gray and black, one handgun Smith and Wesson revolver without serial number with six fired cartridge cases in its cylinder, six fired cartridge cases, one deformed fired bullet, one transparent plastic sachet containing shabu were recovered from the crime scene.

During the investigation, the two complainants appeared and identified the suspect as one of those who robbed them and took their personal belongings at Melissa Eatery at IBP Road corner Katuparan Street, Brgy. Commonwealth. QCPD