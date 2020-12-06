Police are eyeing three possible motives behind the rampage of some 50 armed men in the town of Datu Piang, Maguindanao on Thursday night.

PNP chief General Debold Sinas briefed Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año of these developments in the ongoing investigation of the December 3 incident carried out by suspected members of a militant group operating in the region.

Probers are considering three possible motives.

These are the political rivalry among local executives of Datu Piang, particularly between the mayor and vice mayor over certain political issues; Vengeance for the death of BIFF member Abu Suffian in a police operation in Cotabato City last December 1; and personal grudge of some BIFF members against the chief of police of Datu Piang for the recent arrest of two members on drugs and firearm charges.

Sinas said the third possibility of personal grudge is most likely because the chief of police was sought out by the armed men over the earlier arrest of two BIFF members who are relatives of the vice mayor.

Earlier, regional police identified Salahudin Hasan alias Salah Muiden Animbang Indong alias Commander Karialan as leaders of 50 men that stormed the poblacion of Datu Piang at 9:25 pm Thursday, set fire to a police car and fired indiscriminately at a church and a school building.

Citing reports from Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR), Sinas said regular business activity has returned to normal in the second class municipality of Datu Piang.

Government reinforcements composed of 70 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-14 under Lt. Col. Jeff Uy, force commander, one section of 4th Special Action Battalion, PNP- SAF under Lt. Ian Rey Diolanto and Lt. Brett Allen Alde with 17 personnel, and units from 34th Infantry Battalion, and 6th Infantry Battalion, of 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army were stationed at Datu Piang to maintain peace and order.

Sinas said nearby municipal police stations in the province were also alerted against similar incidents of armed harassment on civilian communities.

Sinas told Año that Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) is closely putting together all facts and evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding these cases of attempted murder, arson, damage to property, indiscriminate firing, grave threats and intimidation.

Aside from the minor damages, no casualties were reported. PNP-PIO