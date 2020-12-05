By Ella Dionisio

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Debold Sinas on Friday said charges for attempted murder, arson, indiscriminate firing, damage to property, grave threats and intimidation, are being prepared against the two leaders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter and several others following the incident in Datu Piang, Maguindanao last Thursday night.

Sinas said suspects Salahudin Hasan aka Salah and Muhiden Animbang Indong aka Commander Karialan were identified as leaders of the 50 men that harassed Datu Piang municipality around 9:25 pm.

Sinas said the suspects burned a police car and did indiscriminate firing near a church and a school building.

"The police will file criminal charges against those terrorists responsible for the attack and burning of our patrol car, as we assure the Datu Piang residents of intensified security measures to prevent similar threats posed by violent extremists in the future,” Sinas said.

The armed men fled after soldiers and policemen responded in the 10-minute encounter. No casualties were reported.

"Only a police vehicle was set on fire. No other damage in properties. No casualties also," Brig. Gen Ildebrandi Usana, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, said.

Usana said the municipality was cleared from any intrusion after 45 minutes.

"Troops from both PNP and the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) are in place. For now, the situation is under control," he said.

"We want the local residents to be back to normal life even after the brief skirmishes," added Usana.

PNP said all other nearby municipal police stations were also alerted in case the BIFF will make another harassment. DMS