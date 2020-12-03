President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed his former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. as his adviser on streamlining of government processes.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Evasco who was appointed on November 24 has a rank of secretary.

"Evasco is not new in the Duterte administration having served as Cabinet Secretary in the early years of the current administration," he said.

Roque said Evasco's familiarity with the present bureaucracy would contribute greatly in his new task of streamlining government processes in the executive.

Roque said Duterte signed the appointment paper of Ramon Jacinto as presidential adviser for telecommunications, with the rank of secretary, on November 25.

Jacinto has served the Duterte government in various capacities.

He was the former presidential adviser on economic affairs and information technology and later became undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

"We are therefore confident that Jacinto would ably and effectively discharge his duties in this new assignment," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS