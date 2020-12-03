The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday said they will call the attention of the city mayors, especially in highly urbanized areas, to monitor the number of people inside malls.

In a TV interview, Interior Undersecretary for External and Legislative Affairs Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri said he is surprised there are a lot of mall shoppers despite the threats from COVID-19.

“There are a lot of people and it looks like there is no pandemic… That’s why we really have to call the attention again of city mayors, most especially highly urbanized city areas, to monitor the shopping mall not to mention the dine-in restaurants (because) that’s one of the reasons why there are a lot of people,” Echiverri said.

Echiverri said they directed all LGUs to create ordinances for proper monitoring, contact tracing and crowd control.

Echiverri said because of the directive, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso managed to control the number of shoppers in Divisoria.

Last Monday, interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said they will allow minors to go to malls as long as they are accompanied by their parents.

However, an ordinance is still needed before it can be implemented. Ella Dionisio/DMS