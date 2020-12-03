Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana disapproved the act made by soldiers who posed behind the cadaver of Jevilyn Cullamat, the daughter of Gabriel Partylist Rep. Eufemia Culliamat, in a photo taken after a clash in Surigao del Sur last weekend.

"That was wrong, that was wrong. I don't approve of that action. They should not do that. Maybe they could pose behind firearms of any other equipment, but not from behind bodies of fallen fighters," he said in a television interview Wednesday.

Lorenzana said he understood the point of Congresswoman Cullamat who had an impression that her daughter was used by the military as a trophy.

"She had a point there. That's why we are coming up with directives again to the general headquarters, to the people, to the troops not to do this again, and as much as possible not to publish the face until such time that we are able to turn over the remains to the families or to anybody who will claim the body," he said.

"It was uncalled for, it was wrong to do that and I understand the feeling of Congresswoman Cullamat," Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana denied allegations that the soldiers committed human rights violation.

"No, I don't see any violation there because first she was with armed group that encountered our troops. Second she is not wearing a uniform that will show that she is a medic," he said.

"How (would) our troops would know that she was a medic and she was there? She was with the armed men, '' he said.

Lorenzana said soldieres reovered '' several firearms from the group of Jevilyn.''

''If we look at the picture that was posted in the newspaper, on the media, there is no sign that she was a medic. I think there is no violation on that on the international humanitarian law," he added. Robina Asido/DMS