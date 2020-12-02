Authorities confiscated a total of P56.26 billion worth of illegal drugs while almost 6,000 suspects were killed since the start of the Duterte administration’s war on illegal drugs four years ago.

Data from Real Numbers PH by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed that from July 1, 2016 to October 31, 2020, operatives conducted 183, 525 anti-illegal drug operations which resulted to the arrest of 266, 126 drug suspects, including 10, 721 high value targets.

Some arrested high value targets were 445 government employees, 362 elected officials, 102 uniformed personnel and 287 foreign nationals.

A total of 5, 942 persons died during anti-illegal drug operations.

Authorities rescued 3,418 minors who got involved in illegal drugs.

Operative dismantled 631 drug dens and 17 clandestine laboratories. Seized in their operations were P56.26 billion worth of illegal drugs where P46.42 billion came from confiscated shabu.

PDEA said out of a total of 42, 045 barangays, cleared of illegal drugs were 20,538 while 14, 308 have yet to be cleared.

PDEA said they are scheduled to destroy confiscated illegal drugs on December 3, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to attend. Ella Dionisio/DMS