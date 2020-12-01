Three district directors from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) were promoted to regional directors as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Debold Sinas announced the designation of 23 officials to new posts in the latest round of reorganization.

In a statement, Sinas said Manila Police District (MPD) director Brig. Gen Rolando Miranda will be the new Western Visayas regional head.

Quezon City Police Director Brig. Gen Ronnie Montejo will be the Central Visayas head and Northern Police District (NPD) director Brig. Gen Ronaldo Ylagan will lead the Zamboanga regional police office.

Sinas said the change of command ceremony for Ylagan was put on hold after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sinas said the latest movement was recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board primarily due to vacancies created by retiring seven senior officials who have applied for non-duty Status ahead of their retirement date.

Other new designations effective December 1 are:

1. Deputy Director DIPO-SL - Police Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr.

2. Director, CPSM - Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Sampaga

3. Acting Director for Plans - Police Brig. Gen. Walter Castillejos

4. Acting Ex-O, DPL - Police Col. Rommel Francisco Marbil

5. DRDO, NCRPO - Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra

6. DRDA, NCRPO - Police Brig. Gen. Florencio Ortilla

7. Deputy Director for Operations - Police Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay

8. Acting Comdt of Cadets, PNPA - Police Col. Arcadio Jamora Jr.

9. Acting DRDA, PRO4A - Police Colonel Ysmael Yu

10. DD, QCPD - Police Brig. Gen. Danilo Macerin

11. Acting Director, DICTM - Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro.

12. Director, CES - Police Brig. Gen. Conrado Gongon Jr.

13. Acting Ex-O, DIPO-WM - Police Colonel Jose Hidalgo Jr.

14. DD, MPD - Police Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco

15. Deputy Director, DPL - Police Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan

16. Acting DRDA, PRO3 - Police Colonel Narciso Domingo

17. Acting Ex-O, DIPO-NL - Police Colonel Juan Anonuevo

18. Deputy Director, DHRDD - Police Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr.

19. Deputy Director DICTM - Police Brig. Gen. Armando De Leon

20. DD, NPD - Police Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz

The PNP chief also approved the non-duty Status (NDS) of seven retiring police officials.

Sinas emphasized that the selection process for placement and promotion is based strictly on seniority, merit, ability to lead and familiarity with operations of their units. Ella Dionisio/DMS