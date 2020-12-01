President Rodrigo Duterte joined on Monday Filipinos in commemorating the 157th birth anniversary of hero Andres Bonifacio.

Duterte was not personally present in the wreath laying ceremony held at Bonifacio Shrine in Caloocan City. But his taped message was aired in the event. The President is in Davao City.

In his message, Duterte cited that Bonifacio's love for the country that arouse the Filipino ancestors to fight for the country's freedom and secure the rightful place in the community of nations was "very vital."

"Now, more than ever, as we overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, as we remember his life and deeds, may the values he fought for inspire us all to become worthy heirs of a just, progressive and inclusive society that he envisioned more than a century ago," he said.

Duterte said the Filipinos honor Bonifacio's legacy of "sparking the fires of a revolution that awakened our national consciousness and serve as the foundation of this Republic."

“Fueled by Bonifacio’s extraordinary courage and determination," the President urged the Filipinos to surmount the many challenges ahead and secure a much better and brighter future for everyone.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana led the wreath laying ceremony. November 30, being an Andres Bonifacio Day, is a regular holiday throughout the country. Celerina Monte/DMS