The Department of Health (DOH) warned that visiting relatives and attending mass gatherings during the holiday season may increase COVID-19 cases in the country.

"That is what we recommend, that hopefully we should avoid mass gatherings because it can spread the infection," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Saturday's Laging Handa virtual forum.

"As much as possible the party should only within the household let us not go to our relatives this coming holiday because that is very risky and it may again cause the increase of (COVID-19) cases in the country," she added.

Vergeire reiterate the importance of the observance of the health safety protocols as the fight against COVID-19 virus is not yet over.

"There are alternative ways of doing our Christmas parties. We know that our people wants to do that but we hope that they understand that the virus is still there and as much as possible let us avoid mass gatherings," she said.

"So if you're going to have party it should only be within the household. Do not invite other relatives yet to come to your house. The physical distancing should always be there and we should avoid buffet style as we can also acquire infection from this and the space should be well ventilated," she added. Robina Asido/DMS