If there will be easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, this could be done by next year after the holiday season.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday this was the proposal of the Metro Manila mayors as President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce new quarantine classifications in the country by November 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are very cautious to have MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) here in Metro Manila. So, their recommendation is in case there will be easing of restriction, may be next year after the holidays," he said in a televised press briefing.

Metro Manila is under general community quarantine. MGCQ is the most relaxed quarantine classification in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in the same briefing, said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is set to discuss this week the new quarantine classifications that will be implemented starting December 1.

He said Duterte will have his regular "Talk to the People" on November 30, which is a holiday.

"So, the President will announce there the change in classifications if there is," Roque said.

Galvez said the Philippine National Police, along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will have "stricter enforcement" of the minimum health standards this Yuletide season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said the NTF is coordinating with the local government units and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to ensure health protocols are observed.

"We are also communicating with the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) to have a regular inspection (of the establishments) so that at least the minimum health standards in dine-in and other restaurants will continue to be implemented, especially now there are also sales and also what we call as Boxer's Day, the people will really flock to the malls," he said.

He reminded the mall owners to also ensure the strict implementation of the health protocols by providing marshals. Celerina Monte/DMS