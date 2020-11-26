The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Wednesday said they are 100 percent ready to implement the order of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on cashless and contactless transactions in toll gates on December 1.

In a press briefing, TRB Executive Director Abraham Sales said almost 800 toll lanes have radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers ready.

“We can say that we are ready to implement the Department Order 2020-12 or the cashless and contactless toll transaction. One hundred percent we are ready to implement with the support and full cooperation of the operators,” Sales said.

“We have observed that toll plazas are now ready… As of the latest report, more than 3.2 vehicles have RFID stickers and they (toll operators) continue to install (stickers),” he said.

Sales said operators can issue 30,000 RFID stickers per day.

“We expect the full cooperation of operators and motorists for the efficient implementation of the cashless and contactless collection to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help ease the traffic flow in toll plazas,” he said.

Asked for the possibility of using one RFID sticker in both North Luzon and South Luzon Expressway, Sales said they are coordinating on how to process these transactions.

“There will be one sticker with two accounts or wallet… but the ultimate objective is to have one sticker and one account but talks are still ongoing as it is a complicated process,” he said.

During the press conference, all the concessionaires, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., Skyway O&M Corp., Manila Toll Expressway Systems, Star Tollways Corp. and Ayala-MCX, expressed readiness in implementing the DOTr order.

Toll operators reminded motorists that motorcycles with 400cc and below are not allowed to use the expressway even of they have RFID stickers.

Assistant Transportation Secretary Goddes Libiran said the December 1 deadline is for the implementation of cashless transactions of toll operators only.

“The December 1 deadline is for toll operators to implement a 100 percent cashless transaction in toll road… it is not an ultimatum for installing RFID stickers… Even after December 2020, installation of RFID stickers will continue especially for first time toll users (and) new car (owners),” she said.

After December 1, Libiran said vehicles with no stickers can avail of RFID stickers through toll gates.

“Toll operators have a commitment to the government that if needed, they are ready to convert their lanes into RFID stickering lanes,” she added.

“There will be no apprehension from December 1 to January 11 of vehicles with no RFID stickers,” Libiran said.

However, she said not all lanes will be available for installing RFID stickers by January 11. Ella Dionisio/DMS